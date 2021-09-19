Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Position Increased by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,052 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $21,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,639,000 after purchasing an additional 274,919 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4,088.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 196,839 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 176,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 98,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,036,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,037. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $186.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

