Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 200.0% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $237.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.59 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.62.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. The company had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.34, for a total transaction of $271,309.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,835.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total value of $435,748.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,619 shares of company stock worth $18,481,649 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.