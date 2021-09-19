NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,223 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of NOW worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in NOW in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NOW in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of NOW by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NOW alerts:

Shares of DNOW opened at $7.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $803.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.08. NOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

In other NOW news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,317.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.