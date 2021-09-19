Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,772 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,023,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,633,000 after acquiring an additional 245,008 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.8% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,590,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,889 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 43.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,241,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,469,000 after purchasing an additional 979,055 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,497,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 38.1% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,860,000 after purchasing an additional 851,924 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $55.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.85 and a beta of 1.25. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average of $52.16.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

