NULS Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.80 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. NULS has a total market cap of $54.72 million and approximately $18.80 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NULS has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NULS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00071462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.26 or 0.00120901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.90 or 0.00175055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.14 or 0.07095088 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,365.22 or 1.00013835 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $404.47 or 0.00854059 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002626 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.