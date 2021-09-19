Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $41.18 on Friday. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $483,079.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,336 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $807,084.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,697,294.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,068 shares of company stock worth $7,107,336 in the last ninety days. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 193,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after buying an additional 63,603 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,584,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

