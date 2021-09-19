Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) Short Interest Down 27.3% in August

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE JTD opened at $16.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.84. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $16.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 6.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $847,000.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

