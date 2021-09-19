Offshift (XFT) Price Reaches $2.55 on Exchanges

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.55 or 0.00005390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Offshift has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a market cap of $9.46 million and approximately $59,356.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,254.78 or 1.00015755 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00081597 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008648 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00065703 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008208 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001226 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002136 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.