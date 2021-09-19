Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $152.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will announce sales of $152.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.60 million and the highest is $153.90 million. Oil States International reported sales of $134.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year sales of $577.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $576.00 million to $579.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $703.10 million, with estimates ranging from $665.60 million to $759.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.97 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 12.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OIS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Oil States International by 142.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,499,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,730 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Oil States International by 480.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,330,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,652 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Oil States International by 48.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 468,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 152,149 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Oil States International by 72.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 144,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oil States International during the first quarter valued at about $528,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

OIS stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $355.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $9.49.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

