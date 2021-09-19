Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $51.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Open Text has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average of $49.85. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Open Text had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $893.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Open Text will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2209 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 9.8% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 17,940,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,450 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 3.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,153,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,812,000 after purchasing an additional 336,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,382,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,810,000 after purchasing an additional 108,628 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 14.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,144,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,790,000 after purchasing an additional 916,107 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 37.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,599,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,690 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

