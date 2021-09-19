OpenDAO Trading Down 17.7% Over Last Week (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 19th. One OpenDAO coin can currently be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on popular exchanges. OpenDAO has a market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00058652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.00128117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00013020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00048911 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

