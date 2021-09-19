Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will announce sales of $9.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.00 million to $10.14 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $9.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $37.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.60 million to $38.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $19.30 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $31.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.59. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, Director Craig A. Collard acquired 2,500 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $45,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew R. Ruth bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,780. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $93,057. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.46. The stock has a market cap of $98.47 million, a P/E ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 0.75. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

