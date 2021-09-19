Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ecolab in a report released on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.62.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.60.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $218.34 on Friday. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $231.25. The stock has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,361,000 after buying an additional 17,928 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 6.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 37.4% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 27,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 30,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.