Opus Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Opus Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WHR. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.63. The stock had a trading volume of 976,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,204. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $169.99 and a 1 year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

