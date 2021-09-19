Opus Investment Management Inc. Has $4.05 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Opus Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,703,000 after purchasing an additional 206,511 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,717,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,411,000 after purchasing an additional 52,972 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,408,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,666,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,557,000.

USMV traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.89. 2,899,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.26.

