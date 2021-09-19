Opus Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Opus Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $451,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 62,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.09. 1,175,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,058. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $104.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.