Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Stock Position Lifted by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,108,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,223 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Orange were worth $12,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Orange by 153.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 198,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 119,914 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Orange in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,458,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 22.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 740,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after buying an additional 134,471 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 59.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 645,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after buying an additional 240,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 3.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 613,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 21,717 shares during the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, June 28th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of ORAN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,516. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Orange S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.30.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

