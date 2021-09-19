Orchid Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One Orchid coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $265.84 million and $64.93 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00058755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00130732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013060 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00047265 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.