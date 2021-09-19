Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Origin Bancorp worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 912.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $40.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.15. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $66.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.59 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

