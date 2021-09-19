Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.93.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

NYSE:OVV opened at $29.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 3.92.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $42,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,168 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 917.4% in the first quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,526,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at about $34,138,000. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.