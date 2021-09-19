Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) vs. MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Critical Analysis

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv has a beta of 3.92, indicating that its stock price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MV Oil Trust has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Ovintiv pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. MV Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.3%. Ovintiv pays out 160.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Ovintiv and MV Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovintiv -32.51% 18.65% 5.23% MV Oil Trust N/A N/A 47.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ovintiv and MV Oil Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovintiv $6.09 billion 1.26 -$6.10 billion $0.35 83.91 MV Oil Trust $6.79 million 13.26 $5.64 million N/A N/A

MV Oil Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ovintiv.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.1% of Ovintiv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of MV Oil Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ovintiv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ovintiv and MV Oil Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovintiv 0 4 17 0 2.81 MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ovintiv presently has a consensus target price of $32.36, suggesting a potential upside of 10.17%. Given Ovintiv’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than MV Oil Trust.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Eagle Ford in south Texas, Bakken in North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Duvernay in west central Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Wheatland in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.