Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Position Increased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 17.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 440,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after buying an additional 66,940 shares in the last quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth about $8,166,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 12.5% in the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 23,338 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 46.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 330,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 105,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 80.18%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.23%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

