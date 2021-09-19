PAC Global Trading Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. PAC Global has a market cap of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00040146 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007450 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $435.14 or 0.00917329 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

