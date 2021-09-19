PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.08.

PCAR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 84.1% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,067,000 after purchasing an additional 522,529 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1,067.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,853,000 after purchasing an additional 165,830 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $81.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $79.05 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

