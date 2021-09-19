PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,989 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.07% of PACCAR worth $21,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 82.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 18.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $81.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.05 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.08.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.08.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

