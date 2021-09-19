Page Arthur B Sells 805 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Page Arthur B decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,617 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.4% of Page Arthur B’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,136 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 56.9% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,426 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after acquiring an additional 16,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 15.3% in the second quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $299.87 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.58. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

