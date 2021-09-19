Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 14,561 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.11. 23,685,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,118,446. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.04. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $262.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

