Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,407 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 558.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,043 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,636 shares of the software company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $666,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.62.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,363 shares of company stock worth $7,711,611 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $10.63 on Friday, reaching $654.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,552,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,765. The stock has a market cap of $311.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $637.10 and a 200 day moving average of $552.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

