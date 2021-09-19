Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2,962.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,258 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.2% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $76.72. 10,328,163 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.24. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.