Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,103 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Oracle by 5.4% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 217,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,147 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 18.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Oracle by 5.5% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 33,428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.38.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,808,800. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $86.39. 58,069,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,060,012. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The company has a market cap of $236.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.73.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

