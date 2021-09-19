Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.11. 869,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,883. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.17. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.61 and a fifty-two week high of $117.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $857.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

