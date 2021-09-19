Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,963 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 29.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 24.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 36.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.31.

Shares of FRC stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $200.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,465. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $100.38 and a twelve month high of $204.68. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.79.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

