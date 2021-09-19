Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.82 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $7.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $599.34. The stock had a trading volume of 973,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,659. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $599.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $553.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $621.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total transaction of $16,211,747.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at $27,474,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $586.84.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

