Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Booking by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $19.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,325.37. The company had a trading volume of 368,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,080. The company has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a PE ratio of 231.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,219.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,287.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.81) EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,477.35.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

