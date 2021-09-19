Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 298.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 42,941 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 393.2% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter.

VGT traded down $5.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $418.87. The stock had a trading volume of 328,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,198. The business has a fifty day moving average of $416.57 and a 200 day moving average of $388.80. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.18 and a 1 year high of $430.28.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

