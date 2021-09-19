Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.94 Million Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Dover by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 65,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,843,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dover by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 125,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.80.

NYSE DOV traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.64. 1,402,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $176.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.34 and a 200-day moving average of $153.07.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

