Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $9.59 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 520.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,874 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 9,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 281,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,614,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 589.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,342,000 after buying an additional 116,836 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 81,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.48. 39,643,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,407,910. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.09 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

