Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,412 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 25,464.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,805,000 after purchasing an additional 648,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,359,000 after purchasing an additional 456,714 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,735,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,448.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,404,000 after purchasing an additional 205,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

J traded down $3.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,228. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.15 and a twelve month high of $145.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

