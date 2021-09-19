Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,744 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,727 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 152,295 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $53,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 36,482 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,859,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST traded down $3.80 on Friday, hitting $459.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,409,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,515. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $469.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $203.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $441.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.32.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.