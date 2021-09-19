Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 230,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,482,000 after purchasing an additional 16,639 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.87. 5,742,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335,001. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.02 and its 200-day moving average is $115.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.