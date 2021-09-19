Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Morningstar by 37.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,069,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,670,000 after buying an additional 833,192 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,260,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,372,000 after purchasing an additional 83,190 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Morningstar by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,264,000 after purchasing an additional 22,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total transaction of $2,409,268.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,507,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,970,897.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $261,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,468 shares of company stock worth $69,797,396 in the last quarter. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $275.87. The company had a trading volume of 264,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,685. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.53 and a 12-month high of $288.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.44 and its 200-day moving average is $248.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

