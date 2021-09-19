Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Acquired by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 63.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 0.7% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.13.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $8.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $476.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,974. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $495.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.13, for a total value of $1,304,226.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,130,531.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.