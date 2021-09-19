Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,188 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Owens Corning worth $30,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Owens Corning by 3,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

OC stock traded down $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,966,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,770. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $64.56 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.12.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.06.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

