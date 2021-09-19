Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 666,290 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 206.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 989,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 666,290 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Unum Group worth $28,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Unum Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Unum Group by 1,336.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNM. increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

NYSE UNM traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $24.27. The stock had a trading volume of 48,606,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,949. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

