Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 81.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,319 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Domino’s Pizza worth $28,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded down $7.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $503.54. 908,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,181. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.83. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DPZ. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.39.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at $28,358,394.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534 in the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

