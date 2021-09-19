Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 13,903 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,194,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of KeyCorp worth $45,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,672 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,505 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,212,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,746,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,692,000 after purchasing an additional 99,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 14.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,400,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $20.76. 14,040,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,065,279. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.86. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

