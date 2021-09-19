Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 30,763 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,763 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Waters worth $46,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Waters by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Waters by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total value of $1,593,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,775.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WAT traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $396.58. The company had a trading volume of 715,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,655. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. Waters Co. has a one year low of $187.31 and a one year high of $428.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $397.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.26.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

