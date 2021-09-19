Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 324,417 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 477.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,417 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Hill-Rom worth $44,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,553,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $724,084,000 after acquiring an additional 224,213 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,651,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $414,809,000 after acquiring an additional 171,077 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $234,063,000 after acquiring an additional 458,016 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 812,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $92,328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 675,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $76,684,000 after acquiring an additional 128,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRC traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,434,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,198. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $152.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.51.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRC. KeyCorp lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.33.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

