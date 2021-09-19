Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 493,305 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,543,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,305 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of HP worth $46,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of HP by 16.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $533,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 201.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,239,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $102,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 101.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,176,264 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $132,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,278 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HP by 769.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,115,678 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $67,173,000 after buying an additional 1,872,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HP by 35.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,640,700 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $210,842,000 after buying an additional 1,738,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

HPQ stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $27.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,273,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,736,539. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.50. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

