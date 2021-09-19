Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,720 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $32,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

AJG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.83.

NYSE AJG traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.39. 2,601,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,011. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $154.03. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.